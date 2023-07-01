Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield child

The Hancock Sheriff's Department found 11-year-old Garrison Moody Saturday evening.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garrison Moody.

He is described by the department as an 11-year-old male, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 90 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and white Crocs.

Garrison is missing from Greenfield, Indiana which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, July 1, 2023, 11:40 am.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Garrison Moody, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.