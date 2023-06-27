Silver Alert issued for Zionsville man believed to be in 'extreme danger'

David Meschino Jr. 32 was last seen on June 24.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Zionville man who local police said may require medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

David Meschino Jr., a 32-year-old male, is described by police as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high top shoes.

Meschino Jr. is missing from Zionsville, Indiana, which is 17 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 12:00 AM.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Meschino, Jr. contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.