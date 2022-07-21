Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing from Hammond

Michelle Delane was last seen on Monday, July 18 at 5:58 p.m.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a woman reported missing from Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Michelle Delane, 52.

Delane is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with “Levi’s” on the front, blue sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, call the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

AMBER vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.

AMBER Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.