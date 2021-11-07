Silver Alert declared for missing eastern Indiana woman

Patricia Jones was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5:15 a.m. driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 813DGP.

WEBSTER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Webster, Indiana.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Jones, a 48-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5:15 a.m. driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 813DGP.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, black leggings and pink Crocs.

Police believe Jones is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.