Silver Alert declared for missing eastern Indiana woman

WEBSTER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Webster, Indiana.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Jones, a 48-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6, at 5:15 a.m. driving a white 2007 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 813DGP.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, black leggings and pink Crocs.
Police believe Jones is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Patricia Jones' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or call 911.