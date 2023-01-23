Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Muncie

Police said Peggy Wright, 71, was last seen Monday evening.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a woman missing from Delaware County.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Peggy Wright.

Wright is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green coat, pink sweater, light blue jeans, black shoes and pink glasses, and driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Indiana license plate VGC484.

Wright is missing from Muncie and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:44 p.m.

Wright is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Wright's whereabouts, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.