Silver Alert issued in search for woman missing from Montgomery County

Police said Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Darlington.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Montgomery County have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who last seen Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said 76-year-old Cathy Weliever is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Weliever was last seen wearing a white sweater and pants and driving a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate AM1442.

She is missing from Darlington, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. Weliever is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 765-362-0885 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.