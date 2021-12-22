Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Hammond

Valerie Jones was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a woman reported missing from northwest Indiana.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Valerie Jones, 59.

Jones is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings, driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana plate RHC564.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.