Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Hammond

Valerie Jones was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a woman reported missing from northwest Indiana.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Valerie Jones, 59.

Jones is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings, driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana plate RHC564.

Valerie is missing from Hammond and was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.  She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have information, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.

