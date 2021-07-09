Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a woman missing from Avon.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Tomiko Wickersham, 74. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black pants.
She was last seen driving a red 2007 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 885BAP.
Tomiko is missing from Avon and was last seen on Friday, July 9 at 1:00 pm.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
