Silver Alert issued for missing Sheridan teen.

Makenzie Setters was last seen Thursday morning, police said.

SHERIDAN, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Hamilton County.

The Sheridan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Makenzie Setters.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair that fades to red with silver, blue/hazel eyes and a nose piercing.

Makenzie is missing from Sheridan, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Sheridan Police at 317-758-2500 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.