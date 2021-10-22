Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Whitley County have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a missing teen.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Wilkerson, 16.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black Batman shirt and blue jeans, driving a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Indiana plate NJI223.
Wilkerson is missing from Columbia City and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.
He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 244-6410 or 911.
