Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Whitley County

Ethan Wilkerson was last seen Thursday evening in Columbia City.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Whitley County have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a missing teen.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Wilkerson, 16.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Batman shirt and blue jeans, driving a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Indiana plate NJI223.

Wilkerson is missing from Columbia City and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 244-6410 or 911.