Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Whitestown

She was last seen Friday evening and is believed to be in danger.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Boone County.

Whitestown Police are investigating the disappearance of Anijaha Hill, 17.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has dark blonde hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Anijaha was last seen on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact Whitestown Police at (765) 483-3377 or 911.