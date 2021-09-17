Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Whitestown

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from Boone County.
Whitestown Police are investigating the disappearance of Anijaha Hill, 17.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has dark blonde hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.
Anijaha was last seen on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information, contact Whitestown Police at (765) 483-3377 or 911.
