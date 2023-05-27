Silver Alert issued for teen missing from South Bend

Sijay Donyeal Patton, 14, was last seen Saturday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Officials have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a teen missing from northern Indiana.

South Bend police are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Sijay Donyeal Patton.

Patton is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and yellow shirt and black pants.

He may be with a female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate NJW977.

Sijay is missing from South Bend and was last seen on May 27 at 12:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information that could help locate Patton, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9202 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.