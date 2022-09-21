Police issue Silver Alert in search for teen missing from LaPorte

Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester, 16, was last seen Tuesday evening.

LAPORTE, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert in the search for a teen reported missing from LaPorte Tuesday.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Nehemiah Birdsong-Hester.

Birdsong-Hester is six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.

He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in LaPorte and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 ext. 2398 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until recently that the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.