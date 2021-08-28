Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Jasper

JASPER, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a missing teenager.
The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ashley Livingston, 14.
Ashley is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds and has blond hair with brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.
Ashley is missing from Jasper and was last seen on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information, contact the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255 or 911.