Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Jasper

Ashley Livingston was last seen Friday evening, Aug. 27.

JASPER, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a missing teenager.

The Jasper Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ashley Livingston, 14.

Ashley is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds and has blond hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

Ashley is missing from Jasper and was last seen on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.