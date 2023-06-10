Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Huntington County

Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon.

ROANOKE, Ind. — Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a teen missing from northeast Indiana.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13.

Fairchild is a Honduran male. He is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Under Amour t-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

Fairchild is missing from Roanoke, Indiana was last seen on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:10 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.