Police issue Silver Alert in search for teen missing from Greenwood

Megan Yaste, 15, was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police in Johnson County are looking for a missing teen.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Megan Yaste, 15.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants and black shoes.

Megan is missing from Greenwood and was last seen on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:58 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on Megan Yaste, contact Greenwood Police at 317-346-6336 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.