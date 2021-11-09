Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
A statewide Silver Alert was declared Tuesday night for Brenna Campbell, who was last seen in Greenwood around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Campbell is described as a 5 foot, 1 inch, 113-pound white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas.
Anyone with information about Campbell's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or call 911.