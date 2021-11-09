Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Greenwood

Brenna Campbell was last seen Tuesday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Tuesday night for Brenna Campbell, who was last seen in Greenwood around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Campbell is described as a 5 foot, 1 inch, 113-pound white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas.