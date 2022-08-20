Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Anderson with her infant son

Anderson Police are is investigating the disappearance of Priceless Velez, 17.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a woman missing from Madison County with her infant child.

Anderson Police are investigating the disappearance of Priceless Velez, 17.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.

Priceless is accompanied by her infant son, Sincere Velez, a 18-day-old male who weighs 5 pounds.

Priceless is missing from Anderson and was last seen on Friday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.