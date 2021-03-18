Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Fishers

Sara Longdon was last seen late Wednesday evening.

FISHERS, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teen missing from Hamilton County.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sara Longdon

Longdon, 17, is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 101 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is missing from Fishers and was last seen on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:30 pm.

Longdon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sara Longdon,contact the Fishers Police Department at (317) 595-3300 or 911.