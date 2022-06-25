Silver Alert issued for northern Indiana woman

The Kosciusko County Sheriff is looking for Leah Barber, 24, who went missing early Friday evening.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from northern Indiana.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Leah Barber, a 24-year-old white female who went missing from Etna Green early Friday evening.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Barber as 5'6" inches tall and weighing 240 lbs. with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top with white polka dots and blue jeans.

Etna Green is 115 miles north of Indianapolis on U.S. 30 between Warsaw and Plymouth.

If you have any information on Leah Barber, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.