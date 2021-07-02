Silver Alert issued for missing Zionsville teen

Connor Xiong was last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen boy.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Connor Xiong.

Xiong is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and flip flops.

Xiong is missing from Zionsville, Indiana which is 17 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.