INDIANAPOLIS — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 57-year-old Alice Pearison.

Alice is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jeans shorts or pants and white shoes with black stripes.