Silver Alert issued for missing Winamac man.

Morton Goble, 70, was last seen Thursday morning in Pulaski County.

WINAMAC, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winamac man.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Morton Goble, 70.

Goble is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots.

Goble is driving a gray 2005 Cadillac Deville with Indiana plate 987LJJ.

He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Winamac.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.