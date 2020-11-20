Silver Alert issued for missing Whitley County teen

Madaya Schuman is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teen reported missing from Columbia City.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Madaya Schuman, 17.

Madaya is 5 feet 1, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana license plate 825DGY.

Madaya is believed to be in the company of two people. Geddy Hopkins, 28, is described as 5 feet 10, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The second person is "an unidentified Hispanic male" according to police.

Madaya is missing from Columbia City, which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:47 a.m.