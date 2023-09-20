Silver Alert issued for missing Westfield man

Ethan Taylor, 22, was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Westfield, Indiana.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Police are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Ethan Taylor out of Westfield. Taylor is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an anime t-shirt, cargo shorts, and blue shoes. He was last seen in Westfield around 11 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2023. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Ethan Taylor should contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.