Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw man

The Warsaw Police Department is looking for 54-year-old Gerald Griffith who was last seen on Tuesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m.

WARSAW, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Warsaw man.

The Warsaw Police Department is looking for 54-year-old Gerald Griffith.

He is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 244 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Griffith is missing his left and right legs and his prosthetic limbs have the American flag on them. Griffith is also missing the fingers on his left hand.

Griffith is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.