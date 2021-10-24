Silver Alert issued for missing Upland teen

Grace Tyra, 17, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

UPLAND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Blackford County teen.

The Hartford City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Tyra, a 17-year-old white female who was last seen Friday, Oct. 22 in Upland, Indiana, which is 77 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police describe Tyra as 6' and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen Friday at 10:30 p.m., she was wearing a gray jacket, orange Harley Davidson shirt, red shoes, and driving a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate C101BW.