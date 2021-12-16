Silver Alert for Shelbyville man missing since Wednesday

Luther Noel was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert is our for a missing 89-year-old Shelbyville man.

Luther Noel was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Noel was wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 112 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes.

Shelbyville is 32 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis

If you have any information on Luther Noel, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.