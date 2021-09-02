Silver Alert issued for missing Rush County man

Police said 79-year-old Jerry Stark has been missing since Wednesday morning.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert as the Rush County Sheriff's Department investigates the disappearance of 79-year-old Jerry Stark.

Stark is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. He was last seen in Rushville wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Sketchers shoes.

He was driving a 2010 Chevy Silverado with a black camper shell and Indiana plate of TK696MIE.