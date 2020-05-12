Silver Alert issued for missing Plainfield man

Wayne Gratien was last seen Friday morning in Plainfield. He is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 81-year-old man who was seen Friday in Plainfield.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Wayne Gratien, who is described at 6' tall, weighing 245 pounds, with gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Renegade with Indiana plate D358LV on Friday, Dec. 4 in Plainfield, just west of Indianapolis.

