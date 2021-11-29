x
Silver Alert issued for missing Noblesville teen

Jaya Breland was last seen at 10:30 pm. on Nov. 28 in Noblesville.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Jayla Breland was last seen on Nov. 28, at 10:30 p.m. in Noblesville.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Noblesville.

The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Jayla Breland, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 p.m. 

Breland is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 278 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Breland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Breland's whereabouts is asked to call the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

