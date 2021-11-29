Silver Alert issued for missing Noblesville teen

Jaya Breland was last seen at 10:30 pm. on Nov. 28 in Noblesville.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from Noblesville.

The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Jayla Breland, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 p.m.

Breland is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 278 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Breland is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.