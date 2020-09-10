Silver Alert issued for missing Noble County woman

Jennifer Wines is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a missing woman from Noble County. The sheriff's department is investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Jennifer Wines.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana plate of XMV257.

Jennifer is missing from Kimmell, Indiana which is 141 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 7 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.