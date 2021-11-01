Silver Alert issued for missing Newton County woman

Doris Vazquez, 80, was last seen Friday night in Demotte. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Newton County woman.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Doris Vazquez, who is described as an 80-year-old white female standing 5'2" tall and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

