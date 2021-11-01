Silver Alert issued for missing Newton County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Newton County woman.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Doris Vazquez, who is described as an 80-year-old white female standing 5'2" tall and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Vazquez was last seen in Demotte, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis, on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. She was driving a black 2014 Ford Focus hatchback with an Indiana plate of UWO601.
If you have any information on Doris Vazquez, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.