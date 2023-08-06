Silver Alert issued for missing mother and son from Elkhart

Ubaldo Salamanca was last seen on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8:17 am.

ELKHART, Ind. — A silver alert has been issued for an Elkhart mother and her son.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Ubaldo Salamanca, 3, and his mother Ana Reyes, 29. Ubaldo is described as 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with Reyes.

Reyes is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve jacket and a white shirt. She was reportedly driving a silver Dodge Journey with a temporary Indiana license plate.

Ubaldo was last seen Aug. 6 at 8:17 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.