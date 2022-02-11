Police searching for missing 15-year-old Mooresville girl; Silver Alert declared

Fifteen-year-old Grace Maxwell was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, police said.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Mooresville teenager.

State police say 15-year-old Grace Maxwell was last seen in Mooresville Friday around 5:30 p.m. She's a 5-foot, 4-inch white female who weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Maxwell was last seen wearing a balck zip-up Calvin Klein jacket with a teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Maxwell or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.