Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man

Wayne Hurd was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are searching for a missing 44-year-old man.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday night for Wayne Hurd of McCordsville, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

This is the third time in a little over a month that a Silver Alert has been declared for Hurd. The first alert was issued on Sept. 16 and canceled two days later. Hurd was also reported missing on Oct. 8, but was reportedly found safe the next day.

Hurd is a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description on the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Hurd or his location is urged to contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.