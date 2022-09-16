Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man

Wayne Hurd was last seen in McCordsville shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hancock County.

Police in McCordsville are searching for 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with balding black hair and brown eyes.

Hurd was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and black Skecher shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information about Hurd's location is urged to contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until recently that the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.