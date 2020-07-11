Silver Alert issued for missing Martinsville man

Victor Sichting is 96 years old and was driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Morgan County Sherriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Sichting, a 96-year-old Martinsville man.

Police describe Sichting as, 6'1", 170 pounds, with gray hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen Friday, Nov. 6 around 2 p.m. in Martinsville. He was wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.