Silver Alert issued for missing Martinsville man

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Morgan County Sherriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Sichting, a 96-year-old Martinsville man.
Police describe Sichting as, 6'1", 170 pounds, with gray hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen Friday, Nov. 6 around 2 p.m. in Martinsville. He was wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Victor Sichting, contact the Morgan County Sherriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.