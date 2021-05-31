Silver Alert issued for missing Marion man

Phillip Collins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

MARION, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for man missing from Marion, Indiana.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Phillip Collins, 62, who went missing from Marion on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:35 a.m. Marionis 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police describe Collins, a white male, as 6' tall and weighing 250 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

