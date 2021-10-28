Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon woman

Sandra Breedlove, 80, was last seen on Wednesday night and is believed to be in extreme danger.

LEBANON, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a missing Boone County woman.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Breedlove, 80, who was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:45 p.m in Lebanon, Indiana, which is 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Breedlove is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or gray zip up sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and black shoes with pink and purple swirls on top.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.