Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo woman

Josslyn Maciejewski was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a 43-year-old Kokomo woman.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Josslyn Maciejewski, who was last seen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in Kokomo.

Maciejewski is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch, 160-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray dress and no shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Josslyn Maciejewski or her location is encouraged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.