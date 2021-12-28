Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson County man

Robert Mark Keith was last seen in Deputy, Indiana, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

DEPUTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jefferson County man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of Robert Mark Keith, 60, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Keith is missing from Deputy, Indiana, which is 90 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Keith is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Robert Mark Keith should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 812-265-4344 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.