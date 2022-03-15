Silver Alert issued for missing Jasper man

Police are investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter.

JASPER, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from the Jasper area.

Jasper Police are investigating the disappearance of Lance Bushkoetter, 25.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs 162 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a silver t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Bushkoetter is missing from Jasper, which is 120 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6:47 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.