Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks County teen

Christina Owen was last seen at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Hendricks County teen.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Christina Owen, 16. She is 5 feet 10, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing dark colored glasses, a gray hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Owen is missing from Avon and was last seen on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Police said Owen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.