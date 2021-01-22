Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks Co. man

Prentiss Eastham, 85, was last seen Thursday afternoon in Clayton. He is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

CLAYTON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 85-year-old man missing from western Hendricks County.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department looking for Prentiss Eastham, whom they describe as a white male, 5'9" weighing 212 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, a black Purdue jacket, and driving a Silver 2015 Honda Civic with a Indiana license plate of 936LLD.

Eastham was last seen in Clayton, Indiana, 25 miles west of Indianapolis, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:45 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Prentiss Eastham, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.