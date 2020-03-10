x
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

Eliza Roton, 20, went missing from Greenwood early Saturday.
Credit: Greenwood Police

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police are investigating the disappearance of Eliza Roton, a 20- year-old, white female, 5' 4" inches tall, 164 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve top with white dots and dark blue jeans when she went missing from Greenwood on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 a.m.  

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Eliza Roton, contact Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336 or 911.