Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police are investigating the disappearance of Eliza Roton, a 20- year-old, white female, 5' 4" inches tall, 164 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve top with white dots and dark blue jeans when she went missing from Greenwood on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.