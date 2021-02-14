Police are looking for Kristina Potts, 26, who was seen in Greenwood on Wednesday.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a Greenwood woman who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Police are looking for Kristina Potts. They describe her as a 26-year-old white female, 5'5" tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Potts was last seen Feb. 10, 2021 in Greenwood. She was wearing a fleece jacket, pink shirt, gray pants, and leopard print shoes.

If you have any information on Kristina Potts, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.