Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Ind — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood man.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard (Doug) Hefley, an 88-year-old white male who disappeared Sunday morning.

Hefley is 5'11' inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He has white hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a Depends undergarment with bare feet.

Hefley went missing from Greenwood on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.