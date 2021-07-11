x
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood man

Howard (Doug) Hefley went missing from Greenwood on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Howard (Doug) Hefley

GREENWOOD, Ind — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood man.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard (Doug) Hefley, an 88-year-old white male who disappeared Sunday morning.

Hefley is 5'11' inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He has white hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a Depends undergarment with bare feet.

Hefley went missing from Greenwood on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.  

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Howard (Doug) Hefley, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

 