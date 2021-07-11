Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood man

GREENWOOD, Ind — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Greenwood man.
The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Howard (Doug) Hefley, an 88-year-old white male who disappeared Sunday morning.
Hefley is 5'11' inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He has white hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a Depends undergarment with bare feet.
Hefley went missing from Greenwood on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Howard (Doug) Hefley, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.