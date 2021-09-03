Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

Terence Hughes, 67, was last seen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:02 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terence Hughes.

Hughes is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, 222 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue or brown coat and either blue jeans or camo sweat pants with no shoes.

Hughes is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:02 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.