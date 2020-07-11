x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne boy

Mikelray Canaday believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Credit: Fort Wayne Police Department
Mikelray Canaday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Mikelray Canaday has been canceled.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Mikelray Canaday is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

He last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a gray sweatshirt and tan joggers.

Mikelray is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles north of Indianapolis and he was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. 

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Mikelray Canaday, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.